On Sunday night (Feb. 28), Keith Urban fans learned that his oldest daughter, Sunday Rose, has eyes like her father's. The singer was dressed for a red carpet with wife Nicole Kidman, but the couple also brought their daughters to the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

Sunday, 12, and 10-year-old Faith Margaret appeared with the family — virtually, of course, as this was another awards show without a celebrity audience. Instead, first responders took the seats usually reserved for Hollywood A-listers such as Kidman. She was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress for a Mini-Series or Picture for TV category for her role in The Undoing. Anya Taylor-Joy ultimately won the prize, for her role in The Queen's Gambit.

Kidman and Urban have rarely brought either of their two daughters to public awards shows or appearances, making this cameo truly unique. Most often, fans on the hunt may have to settle for paparazzi pictures to see what the girls look like, although recently the actress shared video of them playing around her:

Urban's Instagram page is all business, aside from one or two photos where he's seen loving on his wife. The couple split their time between their Nashville-area home and a home in Australia.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 2021 Golden Globes and at one point made a joke about Kidman's character in The Undoing. That led to cameras cutting to the family, showing the daughters in white dresses, Urban in a classic black suit with thin necktie and 53-year-old Kidman in a Louis Vuitton gown. On Instagram, she shared more about her look:

In addition to Sunday and Faith, Kidman has two kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise, but she is even more private about their lives.

"I'm very private about [Bella and Connor]," she told Who magazine in 2018. "I have to protect those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is. They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

Musically, Urban recently learned he is nominated for two 2021 ACM Awards in the Music Event of the Year category, for his collaboration with Thomas Rhett and friends on "Be a Light" and for his duet with Pink on "One Too Many."

