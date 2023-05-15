Yep, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are Swifties! The power couple attended Taylor Swift's Philadelphia Eras Tour stop on Sunday night (May 14), and from the looks of the video they took at the concert, Swift had Urban and Kidman singing and dancing along to every song.

"We had the BEST night!!!" Urban wrote on TikTok when he posted the video, complete with shots of himself and his wife singing along to Swift's 1989 hit, "Style."

"Your show is f--king phenomenal, T. Big [love] from all of us," he continues, including three yellow heart emojis.

Not only did Urban and Kidman get to attend the Eras Tour stop, but they left the show with some one-of-a-kind souvenirs: Friendship bracelets made by the fellow Swifties in attendance.

"Shout out to Taylor, her team and ALL of the Swifties who showered us with sooooo many friendship bracelets," Urban comments.

On his Instagram, Urban offered a closer look at the friendship bracelets that fans gave to him and Kidman during the show. The handmade bracelets feature various titles of Swift songs, including "Lover," "You Need to Calm Down" and "Fearless" plus one row that reads "The Eras Tour."

Urban has consistently been vocal about his admiration for Swift's music over the years, and he's collaborated with her, too. He and Swift are both featured vocalists on Tim McGraw's 2013 hit "Highway Don't Care," and most recently, Urban collaborates with Swift on a from-the-vault song called "That's When," which appears on the track listing of the 2021 release, Fearless (Taylor's Version).

Urban isn't the only big country star to attend the Eras Tour as a date night with his wife. When Swift's trek stopped in Nashville, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren were in the stands.