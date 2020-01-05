Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman made their first public appearance of 2020 at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (Jan. 5). Together, the couple walked the red carpet ahead of the annual awards show, which honors the best in film and television.

Both Kidman and Urban kept their 2020 Golden Globes looks simple: a long, strapless red gown for her, a classic black suit and tie for him. Kidman, a Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama nominee, glammed up her look with chandelier earrings and gold purse. Keep reading to see photos of the couple on the red carpet.

Ahead of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Urban and Kidman have been doing what they can from afar to help out in their home country of Australia, as wildfires ravage the continent. On Saturday (Jan. 4), the superstar couple pledged $500,000 to relief efforts, and encouraged fans to do whatever they can to support those affected by the devastating fires.

"We're just doing our bid because there's been a lot of people stepping in to help -- Pink, of course, and a lot of people stepping in," Urban told ET on the Golden Globes red carpet. "But, yeah, the work that's being done on the front line by the Rural Fire Service all around Australia, behind the scenes, it's extraordinary. It's unbelievable what's going on down there."

Kidman and Urban have a home in Australia that is "under threat" from the wildfires, but is so far okay. "Obviously it's day-by-day right now," Kidman explained.

"As we've said, we're so worried," she added. "We love our country and so we're all just hoping and praying, but we're in it together."