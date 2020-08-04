Keith Urban is mostly at home, just like the rest of us, during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. And, just like the rest of us, he’s missing the fun parts of his job that COVID-19 has made impossible: namely, touring!

Urban posted a video to his social media pages on Monday (Aug. 3), shouting out fellow musician and buddy Luke Combs with a message: “Hey Luke ... how much do ya MISS TOURING?!!” He also treated everyone to a lively, heartfelt cover of Combs’ hit single “Even Though I’m Leaving,” which won raves from fans and the artist himself.

“Holy s--t that sounds great buddy and I miss it A. LOT,” Combs writes in the comments section on Instagram. Combs is a freshly married man who literally said his vows a couple days ago, so Urban’s cover really must really be something to take his mind off of honeymoon bliss!

Urban and Combs shared the stage in December, when Urban popped out at Combs’ Nashville date to sing “Hurricane.”

Urban's upcoming 11th studio effort, The Speed of Now Part 1, was all but complete before COVID-19 essentially brought the music world to a halt starting in March. The singer admits that he himself came to a creative standstill for several weeks, but once he adapted to quarantine, he found even more artistic ways to push the project forward.

The album is now set for release on Sept. 18 via Capitol Records Nashville. So far, Urban's released several singles from the record, including "Superman," "We Were" and "God Whispered Your Name."