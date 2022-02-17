Keith Urban Got a ‘Very Panicked Call’ Asking Him to Fill in for Adele in Las Vegas

Adele's sudden postponement of her Las Vegas residency led to additional Keith Urban dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The country singer has had a rotating residency at the venue for several years and already had planned shows for Memorial Day weekend 2022. Adele's residency was set to begin in January, but one day before opening night, she announced it would be postponed — leaving fans confused and angry.

Shortly after, Urban's phone rang.

"We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect," Urban tells Jeremy Parsons of People (The TV Show!).

Urban's new dates are March 25 to April 2. It's five shows total, making eight total for 2022.

"I love that room," he says. "The stage is literally an arena, it's insane."

The new dates will serve as additional warmup dates for his Speed of Now Tour, which is slated to begin in June and run through early November. It's an expansive list of cities that marks his first North American Tour since 2018. Ingrid Andress will open shows on the Speed of Now Tour.

Musically, Urban's current radio single is "Wild Hearts," a song for which he dropped a music video this week. It's not clear what album, if any, the Top 20 hit will be on. His last studio album was the Speed of Now Part 1, released in 2020. Talking to Taste of Country Nights last fall, Urban admitted he released this new song without thought to a larger project. He also shared how the lyrics reflect on memories of his late father.