Kaylee Rutland, ‘Kiss Me Like You Miss Me’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Country singer-songwriter Kaylee Rutland is premiering the official music video for her song "Kiss Me Like You Miss Me" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to listen and watch.

"Kiss Me Like You Miss Me" kicks off with a thumping, pop-country beat before Rutland launches into the punchy first verse of a track about the heady rush of newfound love. "Baby, come on over, get a little closer / Drive a little faster, every minute matters," she sings in the chorus. "Wanna feel your heartbeat / Tell me somethin' so sweet / Kiss me like you miss me."

Rutland's "Kiss Me Like You Miss Me" music video for the song was filmed over two days in her adopted hometown of Nashville, and features iconic venues such as Fieldhouse Jones, Mickey's Tavern and the Palace Theatre in nearby Gallatin, Tenn. Director Logen Christopher developed the clip's lovey-dovey vibe, which features Rutland as the protagonist in her own romantic comedy.

"This was one of the most enjoyable sets I've had the privilege of working on," Rutland tells The Boot. "Logen's creative vision was so inspired and imaginative, and we all had such a genuinely great time working together and creating this story step by step!"

"Kiss Me Like You Miss Me" is Rutland's newest single, and will appear on her forthcoming EP, set for release this year. A Texas native, she counts Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Sara Evans among her musical inspirations.

Stay tuned for a release date for Rutland's EP, and keep up with her goings-on, via her official website.