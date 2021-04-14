Kane Brown is a first-time ACM Award winner. The singer's music video for "Worldwide Beautiful" took the 2021 Video of the Year award, announced on Wednesday morning (April 14) on CBS.

His ACM is actually Brown's first major country music award, period, after two previous nominations at the ACMs (both for New Male Vocalist of the Year) and zero at the CMA Awards. Alex Alvga directed the Tennessee-filmed music video; the award goes to Alvga, Brown and producer Christen Pinkston. "Worldwide Beautiful" is the last of seven songs on Brown's Mixtape, Vol. 1 EP, released in August and also nominated for ACM Album of the Year.

Maren Morris' "Better Than We Found It," Miranda Lambert's "Bluebird," Dierks Bentley's "Gone" and Carrie Underwood and John Legend's "Hallelujah" were the other four nominees in the 2021 ACM Awards Video of the Year category.

Brown didn't respond directly to his win in a video clip shared by CBS This Morning — he just pumped his fists and smiled at his first ACM Awards victory. The show's host presented the award like one would if Brown were on the ACM stage. The fanfare would have been a cruel joke if he read anyone else's name but Brown's, but you quickly figured out that wasn't going to happen.

Look for Brown to sing with Chris Young at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday (April 18). The pair will perform their duet "Famous Friends."

The 2021 ACM Awards will begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.