The U.S. leg of Kane Brown's Drunk or Dreaming Tour is still going strong, but after it wraps in mid-June, the singer will be taking a break before jumping back into a new album cycle.

"We're taking a couple of months off coming up. I don't know what I'm going to do," the singer told ET Online at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival. "But, you know, whatever's there, I'm going to try and pursue it."

The possibilities are wide open for Brown. He recently tried his hand at acting for the first time in the CBS drama Fire Country, and the singer has hinted he's open to more acting roles — he'd even consider the possibility of acting alongside his wife Katelyn.

Brown goes on to say that on-screen pursuits are definitely one area he'd like to focus on during his break from music. "[I'm] just gonna, you know, take time into looking into acting," he elaborates.

But in addition to that, he and his family — including 3-year-old Kingsley and 1-year-old Kodi — are going to take some time to relax and enjoy a new property they just purchased.

"We just bought a Florida home, so we're gonna go down," he says. "The girls went to the beach for the first time, they loved it. So we're gonna go down there, hang out with them and make some memories."

The singer's wife recently shared a sweet pair of images of the two girls enjoying warm weather fun, with Kingsley smiling as she rocks a pair of water floaties and Kodi lounging with a sunhat on.

The family typically travel together both for pleasure and when Brown's on the road: They even have a custom tour bus outfitted as a home-away-from-home for the kids.

See Inside Kane Brown's Luxurious Rural Retreat: