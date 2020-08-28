Kane Brown took to the woods for a social distancing-friendly performance of his new song, "Worldwide Beautiful," on Today. Donning a shirt displaying the word "Miracle," Brown offered a peaceful a performance of the unifying anthem that calls for peace and understanding across the human race.

The singer acknowledges in the first verse how, when he looks into the crowds at his live shows, he sees all different types of people. "They ain’t the same, but they’re all equal," he professes.

Brown's performance was supported by his band, who stayed apart from one another in the wooded area. The serenity of the natural surrounding complemented the song's honest intentions to break down the walls that divide us.

"You're missing every color / If you're only seeing black and white / Tell me how you're gonna change your mind / If your heart's unmovable / We ain't that different from each other / From one to another, I look around / And see worldwide beautiful," Brown sings, the sun glistening through the trees around him.

"Worldwide Beautiful" is featured on Brown's new EP, Mixtape Vol .1. He co-wrote the song with Ryan Hurd, Shy Carter and Jordan Schmidt, and a portion of the proceeds are going toward the Boys and Girls Club of America and its efforts to support equitable opportunities for youth across the country.

Originally scheduled for 2020, Brown's Worldwide Beautiful Tour has been postponed to 2021 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It's currently slated to launch on March 13 in Lubbock, Texas, and continue through May 1 where it wraps at the Cajundome in Louisiana.

