Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, recently welcomed their second child, and in a new interview, the rising country superstar says they are done having children for now.

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Kodi Jane, at the end of 2021, stunning fans after keeping Katelyn's pregnancy secret until the baby arrived. Speaking to Evan Paul and Jess Rowe from Taste of Country Nights in Las Vegas during the run-up to the 2022 ACM Awards, Brown admitted it hasn't been that different having two kids instead of one so far.

"Just because she's not really moving around yet," he explains. "Now, when she gets to where she can run like Kingsley, and she's going this way and Kingsley's going this way, then I'll probably be like, 'What did we get ourselves into?'"

Brown says it's "definitely easier" to go from one to two kids than from zero to one.

"You already know what you're doing with the first one, so you're just repeating yourself," Brown says, adding with a laugh, "I wouldn't say go for three, though. For right now ... we just had her, so right now, we're like, no. Not anytime soon."

Brown is slated to perform at the 2022 ACM awards, which are set to air on Monday night (March 7) live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He'll debut his new single, "Leave You Alone," during the live broadcast, which will not air live on network television. For the first time in the award show's history. the ACM Awards will stream via Amazon Prime on Monday night, beginning at 8PM ET.

