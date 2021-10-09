Kane Brown and Jason Sudeikis appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (Oct. 7) to help raise money for charity.

The country music hitmaker and Ted Lasso star joined Ellen DeGeneres on her popular talk show to continue the host's journey to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness during the month of October.

Sudeikis and DeGeneres play it cool while explaining the rules of a brand new game, "Ramp It Up!" As the pair explain what is about to happen, it becomes clear that someone is going to need to sit on a throne and wait to be soaked with water: Enter Brown.

Always one to give back, Brown takes his seat in the soak zone and lets the studio audience know, "If water splashing me is helping people, I'm down for it!"

With Brown's blessing, Sudeikis and DeGeneres take turns launching balls over a ramp and into corresponding slots labeled with dollar amounts. The amount of money collected for charity is determined by how many of the balls stay on target and make into the slots.

With Brown looking on, Sudeikis makes the first shot, with DeGeneres landing some of her own as well. In total, the group raised $24,000 for RAD-AID, with DeGeneres and Sudeikis getting to enjoy the added bonus of Brown being completely drenched.

In addition to helping out with the game, Brown was on hand to perform "Memory" with Blackbear. Brown and Blackbear — whose legal name is Matthew Musto — co-wrote "Memory" with Andrew Goldstein, Joe Kirkland and Ernest Smith. The song is the first collaboration between Brown and Blackbear. It's one of many cross-genre duets Brown's put out over the past couple of years: He has also teamed up with artists including Becky G, Marshmello, Swae Lee and Khalid.