Making your Grand Ole Opry debut is special for any artist, and Kane Brown is marking that country music milestone in a unique way.

The upcoming special Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music not only highlights memorable moments in the venue's more than 90-year history, it also marks Brown's official Opry debut. Additionally, Darius Rucker surprised Lady A with an invitation to join the Opry while taping their rendition of "Forever and Ever, Amen" for the show.

Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley, who are celebrating their 10- and 20-year anniversaries as Opry members, respectively, will co-host the special, which is a retrospective of the hallowed hall's history and features an all-star performance lineup including Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Rucker, Shelton, Paisley and more.

In addition to Lady A's cover of the Randy Travis classic, Kelsea Ballerini will deliver Alison Krauss' “When You Say Nothing at All," while Dierks Bentley and newly inducted Country Music Hall of Fame member Marty Stuart unite on Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson's 1983 hit "Pancho & Lefty." Alongside the performances, the special will also showcase archival footage, interviews with Opry members and more.

“This special is going to capture so much of what makes the Opry a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. Ten-year Opry member Blake and 20-year member Brad guide us through a powerful Opry debut, an Opry membership invitation given to one of country’s most awarded vocal groups, performances of some of today’s chart-topping hits and timeless songs that have rung out from the Opry stage for decades, and a look back at cherished members of the Opry family and musical moments that have come to define the Opry we know today," Opry Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers previews in a press release.

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music airs on Sunday (Feb. 14), at 9PM ET on NBC.

