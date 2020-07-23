Kane Brown has a "secret weapon" he's almost ready to break out: his wife, Katelyn Jae. After teasing a duet with the fellow singer, the country star has revealed more details about a very real, in-the-works collaboration. It even has a name!

Speaking with SiriusXM The Highway, Brown shares that he and Katelyn have recorded a song called "Mad at This World." Brown didn't write the tune -- he doesn't say who did, only notes that track "was actually a pitch that I heard that immediately caught my ears and caught my attention" -- and hasn't revealed a release date for the track, but based on his description, it's a timely one

"t’s not "Worldwide Beautiful," but it’s basically a song calling out everything else that’s happened in 2020, from the tornados destroying Nashville, California getting hit by those fires, and all of that," Brown explains. "It’s basically saying, ‘How could I be mad at this world when this world gave me you?'"

Brown most recently hinted at a duet between him and his wife in May. Previously, both artists said they'd be up for a collaboration, and shared that they enjoy singing together at home.

Before meeting and marrying Brown, Katelyn was a rising pop singer. The two are spending their novel coronavirus quarantine raising their daughter, Kingsley Rose, who was born in October.

