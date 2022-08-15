When it comes to family life with his wife, Katelyn, and daughters Kingsley and Kodi, Kane Brown just might be the "fun parent": He shared a sweet video on his social channels that proves it.

In a clip posted over the weekend, Brown and his oldest daughter — 2-year-old Kingsley — get ready for bed, with a bedtime routine that includes a selfie video, funny faces and a whole lot of giggles. While the pair are having a whole lot of fun, it might not be the most relaxing way to wind down the day, a fact that the singer acknowledges in the caption in the post.

"My bedtime routine is not approved by [Katelyn Brown]," he jokes.

But fortunately, the singer's wife didn't object too seriously to his unorthodox bedtime techniques. Katelyn hopped into the comments section of her country star husband's post, sharing two emojis of a laughing face with tears streaming down its cheeks.

The singer and his wife welcomed their second child, daughter, Kodi, at the very end of 2021, announcing her arrival with an Instagram post on Dec. 31. The news came as a surprise to fans, since the couple kept their impending second child a secret throughout Katelyn's pregnancy — despite the fact that they attended the 2021 CMA Awards in person together in November, just one month before she gave birth.

In recent months, Brown has posted quite a bit of family-focused social media content, including many adorable snapshots and videos of time spent together with his oldest daughter. Their gigglefests aren't limited to bedtime: In July, he shared video of a fun game the two of them invented together involving a bathroom faucet.