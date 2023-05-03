An iconic farm that once belonged to June Carter Cash and the Carter family is up for sale in Nashville, and the stunning property is a piece of country music history.

Built in 1925, the 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 3,118-square-foot brick farmhouse on just under 13 acres in the very trendy Nashville suburb of Madison is a designated historical site. Country singer Carl Smith bought the property in 1952, according to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com. That was just before he married June Carter, and she remained living in the house with their daughter, Carlene, after the couple divorced. According to reports, Carter's mother, the legendary Mother Maybelle Carter, lived at the farm until her death in 1978.

Carter went on to marry Johnny Cash, and the farm became an unofficial hangout for some of the biggest musicians of the era and beyond, including Cash, Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, Marty Stuart and more. Carter Cash reportedly wrote "Ring of Fire" while still living at the historic residence, and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founder John McCuen wrote a song titled "Friday Night at Maybelle's" about some of the informal jams that used to take place in the home's music room when artists would gather there after performing on the Grand Ole Opry.

The Smith-Carter Estate has been fully modernized without sacrificing the historic elements of the property. The amenities include a pool, a large barn for parties, a replica of the 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club and more. The historic property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018, and it's been granted a Landmark Overlay permitting live events, so the next owner can either choose to retain it as a private residence, or develop it into a historic attraction/events space.

Maggie Bond and Michael Jezewski of Parks Real Estate hold the listing on the historic Smith-Carter Estate. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the property, and keep scrolling to see Johnny and June Carter Cash's estate outside of Nashville, as well as his former ranch in California.

PICTURES: Historic June Carter Cash Estate for Sale in Nashville An iconic farm that once belonged to June Carter Cash and the Carter family is up for sale in Nashville, and the stunning property is a designated piece of country music history.

PICTURES: See Johnny Cash's Iconic $3.2 Million Lakefront Estate in Nashville The iconic lakefront estate that once belonged to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash sold for $3.2 million, and as pictures show, the property is stunning.

