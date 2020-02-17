Josh Kelley, ‘Love Her Boy’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is premiering his song "Love Her Boy" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play below to listen to the brand-new track, which is inspired by a fun play on words.

Making good use of the auditory similarities between "loverboy" and "love her boy," Kelley's idea for "Love Her Boy" arose as he was reading a book on wordplay, and it evolved into a song alongside co-writer and fellow singer Brett Kissel. At the time, Kelley was studying oronyms, or phrases that sound the same but have different meanings.

According to Kelley, "Love Her Boy" is a track that's all about not taking the love you've already got for granted. "It's so easy for us all to let ego or fear take the wheel when faced with hard-to-handle moments in life," he tells The Boot. "Don't ignore your conscience when all it wants you to do is love her, boy."

Fusing country sensibilities with a little bit of AutoTune and pop country style, "Love Her Boy" is the kind of song that will make total sense on a playlist alongside Sam Hunt, Morgan Evans and Chase Rice. It's also a perfect track for fans of Lady Antebellum — the trio's Charles Kelley is Josh's younger brother.

"Love Her Boy" will appear on a forthcoming new album from Kelley, a project that finds him casting a light on life with a family. The singer-songwriter has been married to actor Katherine Heigl since December of 2007 and have three children, Nancy Leigh (Naleigh), Adalaide Marie Hope and Joshua Bishop Jr. Fans can keep up with Kelley's new music, tour dates and more via his official website.

Listen to Josh Kelley's "Love Her Boy"