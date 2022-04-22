Jordana Bryant is releasing a fun new video for her new song, "Guilty," and she's letting The Boot and Taste of Country readers see it before anyone else in this exclusive premiere.

The 16-year-old country singer-songwriter turns the title around as a positive thing in the exuberant song, in which the protagonist admits that she's "guilty of love / Guilty, so what / Guilty of thinking of you too much / These feeling just won't quit / So I'll admit it / I'm guilty of you stuck in my heart / Guilty of wanting to be in your arms / Wanting to kiss, wanting to call, wanting to fall / I'm guilty of it all."

"I’m so excited for 'Guilty' to be my first single because it’s such a fun and energetic song, and I feel like it really represents who I am both as a person and an artist," Bryant tells The Boot. "When I was writing this song, I really wanted to inspire people to have the confidence to tell someone that they’re into them because life’s just way too short to waste time not saying how you feel."

Bryant's charming new music video for "Guilty" shows two young people's shy, awkward first interactions, in which neither can bring themselves to make the first move. That's interspersed with shots of Bryant in jail, holding up a sign that says she's "guilty" ... but the video winds up with a sweet happy ending that takes viewers back to their own teenage years.

"Throughout filming the music video for 'Guilty,' I wanted to capture that journey and, even though we were filming in a jail, make the video super fun because the song is so high energy!" Bryant says.

Bryant began playing guitar at the age of 10, and the Pittsburgh native became a viral sensation with covers of Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” and Why Don’t We’s “What Am I." She's also released an original debut single, “This Love,” as well as an EP, Last First, which dropped in May of 2021. Bryant premiered her video for another new song, "Little Ol' Me," with Taste of Country in June of 2021.

The success of her independent releases led Bryant to sign with Riser House Records in 2022, and the label is releasing "Guilty as her first label single on Friday. "Guilty" is currently available across a variety of digital music services.

