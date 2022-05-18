Jordana Bryant proves she isn't afraid to take a chance in the infectious new video for her latest single, "Guilty."

The talented 16-year-old country singer-songwriter proclaims she isn't ready to settle for an unrequited romance. Instead, she admits that she's "guilty of love / Guilty, so what / Guilty of thinking of you too much / These feeling just won't quit / So I'll admit it / I'm guilty of you stuck in my heart / Guilty of wanting to be in your arms / Wanting to kiss, wanting to call, wanting to fall / I'm guilty of it all.”

"I’m so excited for 'Guilty' to be my first single because it’s such a fun and energetic song, and I feel like it really represents who I am both as a person and an artist," Bryant tells The Boot. "When I was writing this song, I really wanted to inspire people to have the confidence to tell someone that they’re into them because you only live once so you might as well just take a chance!"

Her playful and carefree music video for "Guilty" captures the excitement and sparks of a new romance. Viewers are introduced to a charming couple trying to navigate that nervous tension. We also see shots of Bryant in jail, holding up a sign, confidently proclaiming she's "guilty." It all culminates to a picturesque ending that will leave you with a smile.

"Throughout filming the music video for 'Guilty,' I wanted to capture the experience of confessing your feelings for someone, and even though we were filming in a mock jail, I wanted to make the video super fun because the song is so high energy!" Bryant says.

Bryant's love for music became evident at an early age. The Pennsylvania native began playing guitar at the age of 10, and built a dedicated online fan base through her viral covers of Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” and Why Don’t We’s “What Am I." As an independent artist, she released an original debut single, “This Love,” as well as an EP, Last First, which dropped in May of 2021. Bryant premiered her video for another song on the project, "Little Ol' Me," with Taste of Country in June of 2021.

"Guilty" is Bryant's first release since inking a deal with Riser House Records earlier this year. You can listen to "Guilty” now via a variety of digital music services.

For more information regarding Jordana Bryant, visit her official website, or keep up with her via Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

