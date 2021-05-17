Jordan Davis Expecting Second Child With His Wife, Kristen

Jordan Davis is about to be a proud papa of two! The "Almost Maybes" star announced on social media on Monday (May 17) that he and his wife, Kristen O'Connor, are expecting their second child.

"Add a few more limbs to the family tree," Davis writes in the caption of his post. "Add me to the list of artists putting out new music and having kids during quarantine."

Davis also included a sweet family photo in his announcement, including the couple's 18-month-old daughter, Eloise Larken. He also shared the sex of the new baby in his post, holding up a card that reads "Welcome baby ... it's a boy!"

In their announcement, the couple didn't share any specifics about their baby boy's due date.

Davis and his wife welcomed their daughter in November of 2019, and in the years since, baby Eloise has often been an adorable addition to the singer's social media and even one of his music videos. She makes an appearance in the acoustic music video for his song, "Detours," which shows the singer telling his infant daughter the story behind how he and her mom found each other.

Davis will have plenty more opportunities to include his children in his musical pursuits in the months ahead: He's gearing up to release his Buy Dirt EP on Friday (May 21). The project features his previously-released "Almost Maybes" and "Need to Not," plus six more new songs, including a title track that features Luke Bryan and an homage to John Prine, "Blow Up Your TV."

Following over a year off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer's also busily filling up his touring calendar. He's planning to join Kane Brown for the latter star's Blessed & Free Tour, which kicks off Oct. 1.

