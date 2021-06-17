Jon Pardi will not be coming to a town near you this month. The singer has canceled a trio of June concerts, per doctor's orders.

The 36-year-old will need to find another way "Tequila Little Time," because he's on vocal rest for the first time in his life — "and it is NOT EASY," Pardi says on Twitter.

"I promise to do my part and stay as healthy as possible to continue singing and performing. Sorry for the inconvenience," he adds, also stating that all shows through June will be rescheduled.

While Pardi's tour dates at his official website have been updated to begin with his July 1 show in Durant, Okla., Ticketmaster shows three shows have been canceled: June 17 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and June 18-19 in Orange Beach, Ala.

Pardi has a pretty heavy workload beginning in July, with nearly 40 concerts on the calendar through October. Many are fair or festival dates with other artists.

Until now, the return to the road for country music singers has gone smoothly, with few signs of rust after an extended break due to the pandemic. Headlining tours begin en masse in July, August and September, with almost every artist who postponed dates returning to make them up now. The 2022 touring calendar is starting to fill up as well, and several artists are beginning (or resuming) residencies in Las Vegas.

Musically, Pardi's song "Tequila Little Time" is inside the Top 40 on country airplay charts. The track is from his ACM- and CMA-nominated Heartache Medication album.

