Maybe it's the mountainous landscape or the vibrant colors or the way that Jon Pardi looks so in his element as a guitar-strumming cowboy in his new "Ain’t Always the Cowboy" music video. Whatever it is, it's breathtaking.

The Carlos Ruiz-directed clip for his current single highlights Pardi's very real love for barrel racing and the West, and stars a beautiful leading lady who just won't be roped down in a relationship. Press play above to watch.

"I feel like the topic of the song hasn’t been written about in this way, and I love songs that approach things differently and offer fresh perspectives,” Pardi says of the song, which was co-written by Josh Thompson and Brandon Kinney and is the follow up to his fourth No. 1 hit, the gold-certified "Heartache Medication."

Pardi is currently having no problems in the love department, however: He's engaged to Summer Duncan. The couple was forced to postpone their previously scheduled summer wedding in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Somewhat of a relief not having to stress every day with the news of the virus and whether or not it passes by the end of May," Duncan writes on her Instagram page. “We would be selfish to keep our wedding date and put our guests at risk. To all the other brides out there (and wedding vendors) it’s gonna be one hell of a busy fall!! Haha."

Luckily, Pardi has been keeping busy while off the road, even taking some time to enjoy one of his favorite pastimes. "Snuck back to California and had a chance to do some roping, much needed," he says on Instagram. "Was lucky enough to ride a rodeo legend, the great Zorro, amazing horse!"

