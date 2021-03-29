'80s country fans will hear a familiar voice during a new Coors Light ad: Johnny Lee's classic song "Lookin' for Love" is the soundtrack for a new, short spot for the beer brand.

The ad is part of Coors Light's "Made to Chill" campaign, per a press release, and follows a couple who have a messy apartment but a fully stocked fridge, and are ready to take in some basketball together. An exercise bike that has become a clothes rack, running shoes that are now the dog's chewtoy and half-finish puzzles are the evidence of COVID-19 quarantine hobbies attempted and abandoned.

"It’s time to say goodbye to all of the hobbies that didn’t keep you chill last year and welcome back your one true love: beer and basketball," the YouTube video's description explains. The ad will run during the NCAA's March Madness college basketball tournament.

“I think it’s pretty damn cool to have “Lookin’ for Love” featured in the new Coors Light commercial. Country music and beer go together perfectly!" Lee says in the release. "The only thing that would be better is if they would send me a lifetime supply, then I would be all set!"

Written by Wanda Mallette, Bob Morrison and Patti Ryan, "Lookin' for Love" scored Lee a hit when it was released in 1980 as part of the soundtrack to the John Travolta- and Debra Winger-starring movie Urban Cowboy. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts, and became a Top 10 Adult Contemporary and Top 5 Billboard 100 song.

Lee released a brand-new album, Everything's Gonna Be Alright, in February. He was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and is touring with Mickey Gilley on the Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the film.

