An iconic California estate that Johnny Cash designed and custom built has sold for above asking price, and pictures show a rural retreat that's a piece of country music history.

The legendary Man in Black built his 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,500-square-foot home in the hills above the rural California community of Casitas Springs in 1961, intending it as a private haven for himself, his first wife Vivian and their daughters. The double-gabled house offers all of the highest-level amenities from that time period, including built-in wood features in the kitchen and living room, a built-in record player and an intercom system.

The living room centers around an impressive, curved brick fireplace. Other top-level features include exposed wood beams in the kitchen and his-and-hers master suites that were necessary due to Cash's habit of staying up at all hours, according to the listing.

Cash's master bathroom features a black commode, and the luxurious-for-its-time residence also includes a paneled studio where the iconic singer-songwriter worked on his music, featuring windows that are placed high to allow in natural light while affording him privacy while he worked.

The one-of-a-kind estate sits behind gates and a fence on just under six exceptionally private acres of land between Ventura and Ojai, and it has been maintained in its original condition. The exterior of the house features a covered outdoor kitchen with grill, a sitting area centered around a firepit and fenced areas for livestock.

Cash and his first wife divorced in 1966, and she later sold the house in Casitas Springs. He married June Carter Cash in 1968, and they lived for the rest of their lives in a massive waterfront estate in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, Tenn.

Adam McKaig and Melissa Borders with Douglas Elliman held the listing on the California property. The asking price for Cash's former estate was $1,795,000. The property sold on Aug. 24 for a final price of $1.85 million, which breaks down to $411 per square foot and a monthly payment of $10,123 per month, according to online property sites.

The carefully maintained grounds also include a pool, a covered outdoor kitchen and a sitting area with a firepit among the other amenities of the fine home, which Cash designed and built in 1961.

