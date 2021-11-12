Joe Nichols' next studio album will feature a Blake Shelton collaboration and a song written by Chris Janson and his wife. Good Day for Living will also feature Nichols' single "Home Run" when it's released this winter.

Look for the 13-song project on Feb. 11.

Good Day for Living is being released on Quartz Hill Records, Nichols' new label home after two albums on Red Bow Records. Talking to Taste of Country earlier this year, he shared that he worked to build an album with radio hits and lyrical depth, with a consistent theme being a third priority. "Home Run" was described as somewhere between "Sunny and 75" and "Never Gets Old," two of his last singles on Red Bow. The rest of the album will lean traditional, as he's always done.

In 2019, Janson released Real Friends and included a song called "Hawaii on Me" that Nichols has recorded for Good Day for Living. The Shelton collaboration comes on "I Got Friends That Do," a song co-written by Danick Dupelle. Fans of early 2000s country will recall him as the singer of Emerson Drive.

Joe Nichols' Good Day for Living Tracklist:

1. “Brokenhearted” (Rhett Akins, Mark Green, John Thomas Harding)

2. “I Got Friends That Do” (Feat. Blake Shelton), “Danick Dupelle, Tebey Ottoh, Jimmy Thow)

3. “Home Run” (Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson, Ross Copperman)

4. “Dance With the Girl” (Jason Gantt, John Pierce, Emily Shackelton)

5. “I Wanna Be Your Tonight” (Philip O’Donnell, Wade Kirby, Green)

6. “Good Day for Living” (Dave Cohen, Bobby Hambrick, Neil Mason)

7. “Screened In” (Neil Thrasher, Anthony Jerome Martin)

8. “That’s How I Grew Up” (Steen McMorran, Josh London, Adam Craig)

9. “Reckon” (Derek George, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover)

10. “Why Can’t She” (Craig, Jon Nite, Matt Rogers)

11. “One Two Step Closer” (Justin Lantz, Clint Daniels, Lance Miller)

12. “Hawaii on Me” (Chris Janson, Wil Nance, Kelly Roland)

13. “She Was” (Neal Lee Coty, Jimmy Edward Melton)