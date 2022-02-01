Joe Nichols Announces Dates for ‘Good Day for Living’ Tour 2022
It's only February and the year ahead is already jam-packed with country tours. Add Joe Nichols to the list — he will hit the road on his Good Day for Living Tour this month.
A 26-date trek begins in Jackson, Miss., on Feb. 12 — just one day after the release of Nichols' Good Day for Living album.
As of now, the tour will wrap in Greeneville, Tenn., on Sep. 24. The run includes stops at various festivals and casinos.
While announcing the tour on social media, Nichols thanked country radio for making his tour namesake one of the most-added singles across the nation. The feel-good tune was released on Jan. 31.
As for the album, Good Day for Living will be the country veteran's 10th studio album and the first he has released in four years. His last project, Never Gets Old, came out in 2017 so it's safe to say he's due for a new album. The 13-track collection is the first project under his new label, Quartz Hill Records.
Joe Nichols' Good Day for Living Tour 2022 Dates:
Feb. 12 - Jackson, Miss. @ Dixie National Livestock and Rodeo Show
Feb. 24 - Payson, Ariz. @ Mazatzal Hotel & Casino
March 4 - Lawton, Okla. @ Apache Casino Hotel
March 5 - Terrell, Texas @ Silver Saloon
March 19 - West Plains, Mo. @ West Plains Civic Center
March 24 - Isla of Palms, S. Carolina @ Windjammer
March 25 - Cedartown, Ga. @ Cedartown Performing Arts Center
March 26 - Opp, Ala. @ Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo
April 2 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Whiskey Baron Dancehall And Saloon
April 3 - Albuquerque, New Mexico @ The Dirty Bourbon
April 14 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
April 15 - Roland, Okla. @ Cherokee Casino
April 21 - West Siloam Springs, Okla. @ SEVEN Bar
April 22 - Tyler, Texas @ Country River Club
April 23 - Fredericksburg, Texas @ The Backyard Amphitheatre
May 28 - Madison, Wisc. @ Brat Fest
May 29 - Walford, Iowa @ Wildhogs Saloon
July 1 - Algona, Iowa @ Freedom Rally
July 2 - Rich Hill, Mo. @ Rich Hill's 4th of July Celebration
July 8 - Huntley, Mont. @ Huntley Homesteader Days 2022
July 9 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry
July 13 - Loyal, Wisc. @ Farm Tech Fest 2022
July 14 - Galesburg, Ill. @ Knox County Fair
Aug. 26 - Copper Harbor, Mich. @ Lake Fanny Hoe-Down
Aug. 27 - Cedarburg, Wisc. @ Country in the Burg Festival
Sep. 24 - Greeneville, Tenn. @ Hazzardfest 2022