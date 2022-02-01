Joe Nichols Announces Dates for ‘Good Day for Living’ Tour 2022

It's only February and the year ahead is already jam-packed with country tours. Add Joe Nichols to the list — he will hit the road on his Good Day for Living Tour this month.

A 26-date trek begins in Jackson, Miss., on Feb. 12 — just one day after the release of Nichols' Good Day for Living album.

As of now, the tour will wrap in Greeneville, Tenn., on Sep. 24. The run includes stops at various festivals and casinos.

While announcing the tour on social media, Nichols thanked country radio for making his tour namesake one of the most-added singles across the nation. The feel-good tune was released on Jan. 31.

As for the album, Good Day for Living will be the country veteran's 10th studio album and the first he has released in four years. His last project, Never Gets Old, came out in 2017 so it's safe to say he's due for a new album. The 13-track collection is the first project under his new label, Quartz Hill Records.

Joe Nichols' Good Day for Living Tour 2022 Dates:

Feb. 12 - Jackson, Miss. @ Dixie National Livestock and Rodeo Show

Feb. 24 - Payson, Ariz. @ Mazatzal Hotel & Casino

March 4 - Lawton, Okla. @ Apache Casino Hotel

March 5 - Terrell, Texas @ Silver Saloon

March 19 - West Plains, Mo. @ West Plains Civic Center

March 24 - Isla of Palms, S. Carolina @ Windjammer

March 25 - Cedartown, Ga. @ Cedartown Performing Arts Center

March 26 - Opp, Ala. @ Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo

April 2 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Whiskey Baron Dancehall And Saloon

April 3 - Albuquerque, New Mexico @ The Dirty Bourbon

April 14 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

April 15 - Roland, Okla. @ Cherokee Casino

April 21 - West Siloam Springs, Okla. @ SEVEN Bar

April 22 - Tyler, Texas @ Country River Club

April 23 - Fredericksburg, Texas @ The Backyard Amphitheatre

May 28 - Madison, Wisc. @ Brat Fest

May 29 - Walford, Iowa @ Wildhogs Saloon

July 1 - Algona, Iowa @ Freedom Rally

July 2 - Rich Hill, Mo. @ Rich Hill's 4th of July Celebration

July 8 - Huntley, Mont. @ Huntley Homesteader Days 2022

July 9 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry

July 13 - Loyal, Wisc. @ Farm Tech Fest 2022

July 14 - Galesburg, Ill. @ Knox County Fair

Aug. 26 - Copper Harbor, Mich. @ Lake Fanny Hoe-Down

Aug. 27 - Cedarburg, Wisc. @ Country in the Burg Festival

Sep. 24 - Greeneville, Tenn. @ Hazzardfest 2022