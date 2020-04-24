Joe Diffie's wife Tara remembered her late husband on social media recently with a fun picture. "I miss my best friend," she writes nearly a month after the country singer died after battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tara Diffie's photo shows her husband and her poolside, their faces jammed together and making tongue-wagging expressions into the camera. It's a silly shot that reminds her of the fun they had together, she tells fans, calling Diffie "my true love and the weirdest weirdo I ever met.

"We laughed and loved hard," she reflects. "He was the love of my life. We always laughed."

Diffie died on March 29 at the age of 61, just two days after announcing that he was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. Tara Diffie later shared the last picture she took with the singer, writing, "You were the love of my life."

Diffie also used social media recently to refute conspiracy theories speculating that her husband died from something other than coronavirus, including lung cancer. The theories claim that hospitals have been reporting non-COVID-19 deaths incorrectly to boost funding, but she was quick to shoot those rumors down, writing, "My husband @officialjoediffie did NOT HAVE LUNG CANCER. His father passed, same name, November 2018 to stage IV lung cancer."

"STOP STARTING FAKE NEWS," Diffie urges. "I’ve seen multiple posts and it’s upsetting to all of us."

