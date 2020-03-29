Joe Diffie Dead of Coronavirus: Travis Tritt, Kelsea Ballerini + More Mourn the ’90s Country Star

A press release from Joe Diffie's camp on Friday (March 27) revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). On Sunday (March 29), Diffie died.

Friday's news release included an important remark from the singer, who urged fans to take the novel virus seriously and to do their part to stop the spread. "We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic," he said.

Born in Oklahoma in 1958, Diffie got his start in country music in the '80s as a demo artist, later signing with Epic Records as a recording artist. His debut single was "Home" in 1990. In 2019, he released his last album, I Got This. Diffie was also known for his work writing songs for other artists, including Tim McGraw and Jo Dee Messina.

A press release after his death states his family's need for privacy at this time. The "Pickup Man" singer was only 61. Diffie's death is a painful shock to the country music community, and many artists were quick to say as much via social media Sunday afternoon. Some remembered him as a kind man, and all agreed he's a legend. Readers can see artists' reactions below.