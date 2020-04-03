Joe Diffie's daughter, Kara, turned to social media on Thursday (April 2) to honor his life and legacy in song, singing an a cappella version of his debut single, "Home."

The younger Diffie posted the video below to Instagram on Thursday, looking straight into the camera and singing the song unaccompanied. She sings the first verse of her father's first single, which reached No. 1 when he released it as the lead single from his debut album, A Thousand Winding Roads, in August of 1990.

"The only thing I see ahead / Is just the heat rising off the road / The rainbows I’ve been chasing keep on fading ‘fore I find my pot of gold / And more and more I’m thinking that / The only treasures that I’ll ever know / Are long ago and far behind / Wrapped up in my memories of home," she sings.

"For my dad," she captions the emotional video.

Joe Diffie died on Sunday (March 29) at the age of 61 after battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He revealed that he had tested positive for the virus on Friday (March 27), and his death two days later stunned the country music community.

Diffie was a breakout country star in the 1990s whose hits included "Third Rock From the Sun," "John Deere Green," "Ships That Don't Come In," "Honky Tonk Attitude," "Pickup Man" and more. Country stars were among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to his life and influence after his death.

Kara Diffie posted to Facebook on Sunday, writing, "I just want to say thank you for the outpouring of love, kind words and prayers from my friends, family and people whose lives have crossed with my own. The loss of my dad is so sudden and tragic and my heart hurts. I have no words ... but thank you for your continued prayers and support for my family. He was my best friend and I have beautiful memories to cherish from here on out."

"I’ll miss you every single day my sweet and funny daddy. There’s no one else in the whole world like you," she added, finishing, "Folks, please please take this virus seriously."