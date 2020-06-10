Jimmy Buffett Set for Grand Ole Opry Debut

Jimmy Buffett will give his first-ever performance on the Grand Ole Opry in June. The "Margaritaville" singer is slated to debut on the Opry stage in Nashville on June 27, USA Today reports.

The iconic singer-songwriter, who made an empire out of the laid-back lifestyle he espouses in his songs, is no stranger to country music: He collaborated with Alan Jackson on "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" in 2003, spending eight weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and winning a CMA for Vocal Event of the Year. Buffett has also been referenced in country songs from Kenny Chesney, Phil Vassar and more.

The legendary entertainer released a new album titled Life on the Flipside in May, and he's set to perform on the Opry on a bill that also includes Brad Paisley and Mac McAnally.

The Opry is currently closed to the public due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and while the nightly shows during the week are on hold, the country music institution is keeping the music going by moving forward with its Saturday night shows, employing a limited crew and social distancing while the artists play to an empty house.

Opry fans can tune in via Circle, the TV network that broadcasts the Opry, and the Saturday night shows are also available to stream live through the Circle website and official YouTube and Facebook pages. The live streams begin at 8PM ET.

The shows are also available live on WSM radio, as well as its website and mobile app. Willie Nelson's Sirius XM channel, Willie's Roadhouse, is also broadcasting the Opry shows on Saturday nights at 9PM ET.