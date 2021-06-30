WATCH: Jimmie Allen Impersonating His Baby Girl Is Precious

Jimmie Allen's wife Alexis falls for it, but the country singer says he's too seasoned to cave into his baby girl's pout face. Watching him impersonate her is pretty cute, though — how can he resist?!

Kids were a big part of the recent conversation between Allen and Taste of Country Nights. The singer has two children, and one on the way.

In addition to the name and sex of the new baby, Allen shared what his oldest son Aadyn is up to. The answer? Making trouble.

Skip ahead to about the 6:45 mark in the above video to watch Allen tell the story. That's followed by his impersonation of daughter Naomi's pouting, something he says he steeled himself for long ago. Finally, he reveals his very scripted bathroom routine, which includes steps that will make you snort-laugh.

The gold edition of Allen's Bettie James album dropped on Friday (June 25). The expanded record adds Lanco, Pitbull, Little Big Town, Keith Urban and more to an EP that was already packed with in- and out-of-genre collaborators.

Talking to ToC Nights, Allen explains how he got the Oak Ridge Boys to commit, and what texting with Pitbull is like. The short version: It's very, very old school — because Pitbull still uses a Blackberry.

The gold edition of Bettie James is Allen's second full-length album, after 2018's Mercury Lane. The new project includes his latest single, "Freedom Was a Highway," a duet with Brad Paisley.

To date, Allen has two No. 1 singles. He was also named the ACM's New Male Artist of the Year in 2021.