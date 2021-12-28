Jimmie Allen Headlining 2022 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day

Jimmie Allen isn't wasting any time getting on stage in 2022. On New Year's Day, he will headline the pre-game Rose Parade festivities before the 2022 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The Grammy nominee is set to perform his song "Good Times Roll" to close out the 133rd annual Rose Parade, according to KCAL in Los Angeles. Allen will take the stage following a drum performance from TikTok star Fletcher, accompanied by a four-piece band.

During the parade's finale, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will be descending from the sky. Upon landing, they will do a live football toss from the route to the Rose Bowl Stadium.

LeAnn Rimes will also make her return to the annual parade in 2022, after joining the fun in 2006. She is set to perform "Throw My Arms Around the World" alongside the Rose Parade Dancers, the Mark Keppel Dance Company, the Rose Parade Flag Bearers and four drummers. Her portion will conclude with fireworks as the two-hour parade gets underway. According to CBS in Los Angeles, Rimes created the new musical piece specifically for the Rose Parade in 2022.

The annual Rose Parade serves as the pregame for the Rose Bowl. 2022's game is a matchup between the 7th-ranked Ohio State and No. 10, Utah. The game is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022, at 5PM EST on ESPN.

Allen has had a busy 2021. In addition to winning CMA New Artist of the Year, he is nominated in the all-genre category of Best New Artist at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Allen celebrated his wedding with Alexis Gale on May 27, 2021, later revealing that the two actually tied the knot on June 18, Allen's birthday, in 2020. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Zara James, on Oct. 16, 2021. The two are also parents to 2-year-old Naomi and Allen's 7-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

The "Best Shot" singer recently shared another addition to the Allen household, a puppy. "Our Baby girl Naomi got her puppy. Dear World meet Grammy," he wrote in the caption. From the look on her face, this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.