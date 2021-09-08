Jet Jurgensmeyer's new single "Compassion" is a reminder to treat others with the same kindness, empathy and understanding we'd like to be shown ourselves, and an acoustic rendition of the song puts the emphasis fully on that message. The new performance clip is premiering exclusively via The Boot; press play below to listen.

Jurgensmeyer, still a teenager, co-wrote "Compassion" with Sky Corbin and Stefanie Joyce. In a press release, he says it offers a message that's "really needed in the world right now."

"We need to show a lot more love and cause a lot less hurt," Jurgensmeyer sings in the chorus. "You'd think by now we woulda learned / Compassion ..."

"I think the whole idea behind "Compassion" was really just trying to say what everyone was already thinking: We need to show more of it," Jurgensmeyer tells The Boot. "There are a lot of things going on in the world right now that we can't control, but we can control how we treat others, and I really do think it's that simple."

Jurgensmeyer has an impressive resume, especially for someone who is only 16 years old. Musically speaking, he's been performing since the age of three, when he first took the stage at the Nashville Palace — the famed Music City venue his parents used to own — and released his debut album in 2019.

Jurgensmeyer has extensive acting experience, too: In addition to his role as Boyd Baxter on the Fox sitcom Last Man Standing, he has also appeared on the TV show Ozark, the movie The Little Rascals Save the Day and several animated specials on Disney and Nickelodeon.

"Compassion" follows Jergensmeyer's previous single, "Fast Forward." Fans can keep up with him at JetJurgensmeyer.com.