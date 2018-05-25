Jessi Colter, Shooter Jennings + More Celebrate Opening of ‘Outlaws & Armadillos’ Exhibit [PICTURES]

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn., is taking an in-depth look into the era of outlaw country music with a new and detailed exhibit, Outlaws & Armadillos: Country's Roaring '70s. The exhibit opens Friday (May 25) and will run for three years.

An extensive showcase, Outlaws & Armadillos features instruments such as Cowboy Jack Clement's 1952 Gibson SJ-200, whose owner played it to record Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" and "Big River." Artifacts in the exhibit also include a poem written by Cash, a whiskey still owned by the Rev. Will D. Campbell, an emblazoned mink skull and snakeskin hat given from Willie Nelson to Bobby Bare and many more iconic items and country music memorabilia.

The exhibit spotlights many key figures of the outlaw country movement, particularly Nelson and Waylon Jennings, whose wife, Jessi Colter, and son, Shooter Jennings, gave performances to celebrate the exhibit's opening on Thursday night (May 24). Shooter Jennings recently announced a self-titled new album, as well as a tour that includes stops with Colter.

"This is an exhibit about one time and two places: Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tenn.," Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young said during the ceremony's opening celebration. "Sometimes, in fictitious history and contentious present, these two places are pitted against each other. In truth, neither of these would be as creative and righteous without the other. We all needed each other, and were better off for knowing each other, and we need each other today more than ever."

The Outlaws & Armadillos exhibit traces the roots of the outlaw country movement in Texas, as well as the complex and symbiotic relationship between the cities of Austin and Nashville during this time of country music revolution. Readers can flip through the gallery above to see scenes from its opening celebration and some of what's inside the exhibit.

For more information about the Outlaws & Armadillos exhibit, and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, head over to their website.