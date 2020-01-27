Jesse Daniel, ‘Rollin’ On’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Ameripolitan Music Awards Honky-Tonk Male award winner Jesse Daniel is premiering a brand-new song, "Rollin' On," and its accompanying music video for reader of The Boot. Press play above to listen and watch.

To The Boot, Daniel calls "Rollin' On" "a song about leaving it all behind" -- "it" being "all the distraction, past issues and the box the world will try to put you in" -- and "moving forward." Daniel wrote the track during a solid run of tour dates; for him, being on the road feels freeing.

"To me, traveling is a cathartic experience, and it feels like you’re always being challenged out there ... I need that," Daniel adds. "This song was the natural title track for this record and encompasses what the album means to me: to ditch what’s holding you back and keep on movin'."

As Daniel notes, "Rollin' On" comes from his forthcoming sophomore album of the same name, due out on March 27 and co-produced by the award-winning Tommy Detamore. The California native, who grew up in a rural mountain town near Santa Cruz, found inspiration in both his home state's brand of country music and his past struggles with addiction and the law; however, Rollin' On, which comes two years after the release of Daniel's self-titled debut album, also celebrates his newly found health and contentment.

"I got sober three years ago, and since doing so, music has been my one outlet to pour everything into," Daniel says. He and his partner and co-writer Jodi Lyford worked together on Rollin' On, which they recorded at Detamore's San Antonio, Texas-area studio.

Beginning in February, Daniel will hit the road to support Rollin' On. He'll be performing both headlining shows and as support for Jason Boland. Visit JesseDanielMusic.com for more on both Daniel's new album and his tour plans.