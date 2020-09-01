Depending on your age and preferred era of country music, you might think of Jerry Reed as the Snowman from the Smokey and the Bandit films, the most random Scooby-Doo special guest or the football coach from Adam Sandler’s The Waterboy. That’s not a bad pop cultural footprint for a guitarist and songwriter from Atlanta, Ga. -- but that covers just a few onscreen roles sprinkled throughout a Hall of Fame recording career.

Reed (March 20, 1937-Sept. 1, 2008) recorded some fantastic music from the age of 18 until the later years of his life. For the uninitiated, a deep dive isn’t required to get his sense of humor or admire his greatness as Chet Atkins’ string-bending understudy. The obvious hits, including the theme to a beloved film series, paint a pretty full picture when paired with two or three less likely cuts, as evidenced by this rundown of Reed’s 10 greatest songs.