Remembering Jeff Carson: 5 Essential Songs from His Country Music Career

During the 1990s, country music was dominated by a new generation of talented artists ready to make their mark on the genre. Jeff Carson's rise to stardom arrived halfway through the decade with the release of his self-titled debut album and the heartfelt single "Not on Your Love," which became the singer-songwriter's first and only No. 1 hit.

Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon on Dec. 16, 1963, in Tulsa, Okla., the country talent's path to success began early. After learning to sing in church as a child, he relocated to Arkansas and formed his first band. He later made his way to Branson, Mo., and continued honing his musical talents before finally moving to Nashville.

During the early 90s, Carson made a living by recording demo tapes, lending his voice to songs that would later become massive hits for other artists. Among those tracks were "I See It Now," recorded by Tracy Lawrence, Faith Hill's "It Matters to Me," and Mark Wills' "Places I've Never Been."

After "Not on Your Love" skyrocketed Carson to the top of country radio, his streak of success continued with the follow-up single "The Car," which won the Academy of Country Music Awards trophy for Video of the Year.

Over the course of his country music career, Carson took 14 songs onto the Billboard charts and continued to actively perform and record until he chose to retire from music in 2009. He started a new chapter in his life, becoming a law enforcement officer with the Franklin Police Department in Tennessee, just south of Nashville.

Ten years later, in 2019, he returned to his roots, releasing a new version of his song "God Save the World." Carson was planning to release a duets album featuring collaborations with various country talents, including Michael Ray, Darryl Worley and Craig Morgan, sometime in 2022.

Sadly, those plans wouldn't come to fruition. On March 26, 2022, Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at the age of 58. His loss was a gut punch to the tightly-knit country music community, but his impact and music live on.

Let's look back at the Jeff Carson songs that have made a lasting mark on the genre.