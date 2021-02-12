Jazmine Sullivan Wants to Work With Brandi Carlile After Seeing Her Super Bowl Set

R&B star Jazmine Sullivan left a powerful impression on Super Bowl viewers when she appeared alongside Eric Church for a joint rendition of the National Anthem. But that high-profile duet may not be the last time she rubs elbows with the country community.

In the wake of the performance, Sullivan reached out to singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile via Instagram, explaining that she is a huge fan of the Americana and country performer's music and suggesting a possible team-up.

"Ms. @brandicarlile I'd love to work w u on my album," Sullivan wrote in her Instagram Stories after a post-Super Bowl livestream during which both she and Carlile performed. "I saw u last night at a show we were both at and I was so moved by ur performance! I spoke to u but u didn't know who I was. But I was legit in awe. Anyway I think we could do something special!"

Sullivan was referring to Verizon's The Big Concert for Small Business, an online Super Bowl after-party. Their sets were among a number of appearances by superstars from all genres, including Church, Luke Bryan, Alicia Keys and Brittany Howard. Though the two women may not have connected during the show itself, Carlile was quick to respond to Sullivan's Instagram call to action.

"I'm not worthy," she replied, punctuating her words with three exploding head emojis. "@JazmineSullivan YES!"

Based on the mutual enthusiasm, a team-up seems like a sure bet, though it's unclear which of Carlile's many musical talents she'll apply to Sullivan's work. Carlile is a powerful songwriter and vocal collaborator, as evidenced by her solo material as well as her work with the Highwomen, a supergroup quartet also including Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

In recent years, though, Carlile has also been making a name for herself as a producer. She and Shooter Jennings co-produced Tanya Tucker's most recent album, While I'm Livin', which won Tucker her first-ever Grammy Awards, for Best Country Album and Best Country Song (for "Bring My Flowers Now"); Carlile, as co-producer and that song's co-writer, won the same awards.

Carlile is also producer to Americana duo the Secret Sisters, who are nominated at the upcoming Grammy Awards, in the Best Folk Album category, for their recently released Saturn Return.

