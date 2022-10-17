Blake Shelton may be in love with his wife, pop superstar Gwen Stefani — but that doesn’t mean the longest-running coach on The Voice isn’t willing to play dirty in the name of continuing his winning streak on the show.

On Monday night's (Oct. 17) edition of the popular reality TV singoff series, the country crooner did just that, using his only steal to snag a promising artist from Stefani’s team.

The hilarious moment happened after a battle that had Jay Allen and Cara Brindisi facing off on a tender rendition of “Leather and Lace” by Stevie Nicks and Don Henley. Both singers channeled the tune to the best of their abilities, showcasing their emotions in the lyrics while flaunting their unique vocals. After the performance, each coach shared compliments with both contestants.

“Cara, you were so perfect. I loved it when you were whispering. I loved it when you were belting a little bit more. It just relaxed me. Jay, the power of your voice and the raspiness was a lot more compelling to me, so I would pick Jay [as the winner],” John Legend confessed.

Shelton echoed Legend's sentiments, saying, “Cara, your voice is just hypnotic. It’s easy to get wrapped up in what you do, and I did. What’s funny is I feel like Jay has the more Stevie Nicks approach to his vocals, and, man, it sounded good. I think I’d be going with Jay on this as well.”

“Guys, that was beautiful! It relaxed me too. It’s like I just had a little cocktail or something,” Camila Cabello joked. “Cara, your voice is gentle and delicate and beautiful. Then, there was a moment when I saw Jay look at you and smile. Jay, you seem like you had been doing this for a really long time and that gives that star quality. Your voice just made me feel more.”

After visibly having a difficult time picking the winner of the battle, Stefani named Cara the champion. However, she hit her button at the last second to also "save" Allen.

“Honestly, that was such a hard one for me it was so confusing because I knew I wanted to save Jay,” Stefani began, just as Shelton intervened, slamming on his button.

That moment gave Allen the option to either stay on Team Gwen or make a swap and compete on her husband’s team.

“I was going to use my steal, but I was waiting for the perfect moment for a good zinger,” Shelton quipped. “I just want to confirm the fact that you’re a great singer.”

“I wasn’t going to let you go home. I was always going to press my button for you,” Stefani insisted, trying to persuade Allen to stay on her team. “I’m shaking! I’m so mad.”

In a surprising twist, Allen chose to switch gears and compete on Team Blake because he is pursuing music in the country space.

“It’s very rare to go up against your wife in a competition, but I am the country guy on this show,” Shelton said. “The bad news is, we may have to go through some marriage counseling.”

“Blake is definitely going to pay for that later,” Stefani added.