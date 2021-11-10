Jason Aldean Celebrated the Atlanta Braves’ World Series Win, But It Cost Him

Yes, that was Jason Aldean you saw on the field celebrating with his favorite baseball team's big win last week. The party figures to continue at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10).

The longtime Atlanta Braves fan was in Houston when the Braves won Game 6 on Nov. 2. Afterward, he was on the field and at the afterparties with friends like Braves outfielder Joc Pederson. In fact, Aldean even tried on the World Series ring that Pederson won last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"When he gets his Braves one, I may try and jack that from him," the country star jokes to Taste of Country.

Wife Brittany and one of his daughters joined Aldean on the trip, as did longtime Braves fan Cole Swindell. The group celebrated late into the night and came away with what the "If I Didn't Love You" hitmaker calls a Top 5 hangover.

"But it was worth it," he admits. "Wednesday morning, (Swindell) texts me and goes, 'Yeah, I guess dreams come with a hangover' ... it was wild."

This is actually the second time Aldean has been at the stadium to watch the Braves win a World Series. In 1995 he was just 18 years old to witness Chipper Jones and company take the crown. Now, the two are friends. Stars like Pederson and Freddie Freeman may become friends, too. Look for Freeman to present at the 2021 CMA Awards. Aldean will perform with Carrie Underwood.