Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have been building their dream house, and they dream big. Photos of the home while under construction show a castle fit for a country queen and king.

Brittany Aldean gave fans a tour on Instagram while the house-building process was underway, taking more than two dozen Instagram Stories videos of the interior and exterior of their home. The massive swimming pool with a tiki bar, cedar man room, two-story walk-in closet and bowling alley will catch your attention. Every room is decorated with exquisite attention to detail, and while no room is finished, it's easy to see opulence when it's in front of you.

The "We Back" singer and his family planned to be in their new home by May, but Brittany Aldean turned to Instagram on Friday night (June 12) to share their excitement that Saturday (June 13) was the official move-in day.

Brittany also posted a number of pictures of the interior and exterior on Saturday, after moving in. Check the incredible house out in the gallery below:

Talking to Taste of Country Nights last fall, Aldean shared that his wife would love to have a pool party for her birthday. She turns 32 on Friday (June 19), so they'd better get to work on those plans!

WATCH: Jason Aldean Talks About His New House + Album

Aldean and Brittany have two kids, and the singer has two older daughters from his first marriage. There's space for all of them, plus a full mother-in-law suite that has a separate kitchen and living space. Honestly, the man room is probably the most humble room in the home. The wood-walled hunting storage space looks smaller than any of the bathrooms, and certainly her closet.

LOOK: This Is Jason Aldean's Previous Fairytale Mansion