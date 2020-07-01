Jason Aldean mixed home footage of his family with tender professional shots on the Florida coast in making the music video for "Got What I Got."

The video — created during the coronavirus quarantine — premiered during the CMA Summer Stay-Cay on Wednesday night (July 1). Director Shaun Silva brought a small crew to the Aldeans' beach home in Destin, Fla., and filmed it all in a single day. Give Brittany Aldean credit for a few scenes, too. After the video aired, Aldean told Tyler Farr (and viewers) that the production relied heavily on her home footage. She also held the camera for the final scene, leading to another adorable moment.

Last year, Aldean told Taste of Country Nights that "Got What I Got" was among Brittany's favorite songs from his 9 album. It's a love song that finds him 100 percent satisfied with the life he's living, and the video mirrors that. The clip begins with Brit teasing a date night for the two and includes plenty of footage of them loving on one another. It's far and away his most personal music video in years. All of his kids making an appearance throughout.

"Got What I Got" is the second single from 9, Aldean's ninth studio album. The singer would normally be touring heavily this summer, but like all of his peers, his tour bus is parked until the pandemic ends. He shared that his family spent about three months at their Destin beach home, but have since returned to Nashville where they've moved into a new house — their dream home. See some of the pictures of that tropical palace below.