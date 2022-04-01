Jason Aldean has just dropped a brand-new heartbreak song, “God Made Airplanes.”

Penned by Jessi Alexander, John Morgan and the Warren Brothers’ Brad and Brett Warren, the mid-tempo track finds the persona in the painful aftermath of a recent breakup. Rather than joining the boys for a night out or turning to a bar to drown his sorrows, he pines for an escape trip 30,000 feet above ground.

“That’s why God made airplanes, and runways, and half-price tickets, one-ways / If I could get high up off the ground, ain’t got the wheel can’t turn around / Show me a place without her in it, I’ll be there in a New York minute / If I’m driving, I might hit the breaks / That’s why God made airplanes,” Aldean broods in the chorus.

“God Made Airplanes” is the latest offering from Aldean’s double album, Macon, Georgia album. Macon earlier in November 2021, while Georgia is slated to arrive on April 22, 2022. Other early previews of Georgia include "Whiskey Me Away," “Rock and Roll Cowboy,” “My Weakness,” and the current single, "Trouble With a Whiskey."

Last month, Aldean also teamed up with Brantley Gilbert on their loud-and-proud anthemic new song, "Rolex on a Redneck." Prior to that, the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer and Carrie Underwood won Single of the Year for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You” at the 2022 ACM Awards.

