Jason Aldean is selling his Florida beach house for $2.95 million, but don't worry: The country superstar and his family will still be able to spend quality time at the waterfront. Aldean has just purchased an even more expensive beach house in a different part of Florida.

According to Realtor.com, Aldean and his wife, Brittany, purchased their four-story luxury beach house on Saint George Island, right along the Gulf of Mexico, for $1.8 million in 2015, and they initially listed it for sale in February for $3,295,000.

The seven-bedroom home features eight and a half bathrooms for a total of 6,983 square feet of living space. Four of the bedrooms are complete master suites, and there are two children's suites that come complete with built-in bunk beds, playrooms and their own separate bathrooms.

Aldean's Florida home is situated in St. George Plantation, an exclusive private, gated community. Built in 2006, it also boasts a large screened porch and a private pool, and it sits just 350 feet from the beach.

Realtor.com reports that Aldean has purchased another beach house in Santa Rose Beach, a couple of hours northwest of the home he is selling. He paid $4.1 million for his new vacation property, which encompasses 4,452 square feet.

Aldean is becoming country music's modern-day king of real estate. He previously owned a massive 4,000-square-foot rural estate on 1,400 acres southwest of Nashville, which he listed for sale for $4.6 million in 2017, and he and Brittany also sold their primary residence, a one-of-a-kind rural castle, for $7 million in 2019.

The couple built their dream home on a piece of rural land somewhere outside of Nashville, and they moved in in June, sharing pictures online of a vast modern mansion that literally looks like a luxury resort, complete with its own bowling alley and a pool area that looks like it belongs at a water park. The total square footage of that house and its price tag are unknown.

