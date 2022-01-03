Jason Aldean rang in the new year with Donald Trump. The country singer also spent time on the golf course with the former president.

Brittany Aldean, singer Chuck Wicks and his wife Kasi (Aldean's sister) also attended a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Photos from the four country celebrities' Instagram accounts reveal a formal, black-tie event. Brittany Aldean wore an all-black, off shoulder gown with a high leg split, while the country singer donned a black tuxedo.

The couple also posed for a photo with Trump, but Aldean spent significant time with him on the golf course earlier in the week, as well. Scroll through the slideshow below to find evidence of them on the course together, with the former president (and avid golfer) even giving the 44-year-old putting tips.

"Well, this New Years was the best of all time," Aldean writes. "I got to spend a couple days with the G.O.A.T…… this man is unbelievable and I wish u all could see what he does behind the scenes."

Aldean has become increasingly vocal about his social and political views in recent months, with an Instagram post about California vaccine mandates becoming a flashpoint in October. Brittany Aldean has also shared her ideology on social media, with both celebrating conservative ideals.

At the New Year's Eve event, Trump gave Aldean a special introduction, calling him No. 1 in the world and alluding to several, unspecified awards. At the end of this introduction, he jokes that he didn't think he could afford the country singer, but spoke with wife Melania, wondering about it nonetheless.