Jason Aldean Picks Up 2022 Artist Humanitarian Award From Country Radio Broadcasters

Jason Aldean Picks Up 2022 Artist Humanitarian Award From Country Radio Broadcasters

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Jason Aldean is being recognized for his continued philanthropy. The "Night Train" hitmaker has been named the 2022 recipient of the Country Radio Broadcasters' Artist Humanitarian Award.

Aldean will accept the honor during the annual Country Radio Seminar, which will be held Feb. 23-25 in Nashville and virtually.

The country star — a multi-Platinum artist with two dozen No. 1 hits to his name — has supported numerous charitable organizations over the course of his career by raising millions of dollars to further their work. This includes raising more than $2 million for the Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital, a pediatric hospital in his hometown of Macon, Ga., as well as pulling more than $4 million for Susan G. Komen for the Cure through concert ticket sales. Aldean also publicly supports ACM Lifting Lives, Red Cross and several others.

Additionally, Aldean is an advocate for veterans, first responders, children and working class families. After the horrific 2017 shooting at Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas, the superstar funded a six-day triumph-over-tragedy workshop for those who were in attendance and witnessed the shooting massacre, in which 60 people were killed. Aldean was performing onstage when the shooting occurred.

“Jason Aldean doesn’t have to brag about his songs or his concert tours. They speak for themselves," CRS/CRB Board President Kurt Johnson says. "He also doesn’t call attention to his massive philanthropic work. So we will. Join us at CRS as we shine a light on all the good that Jason does and the good people he supports."

Aldean will be presented the award during CRS Honors on Wednesday, Feb. 23. He will also have the honor of introducing the Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees.

The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was created in 1990 in an effort to honor country artists who have "exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts during their career." Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels and others are past recipients.

After releasing the first part of a double album, Aldean is gearing up for part two: The first — Macon  — arrived on Nov. 12, 2021 with the second portion — Georgia — expected on April 22, 2022. The project marks Aldean's 10th studio album.

10 Things You Never Knew About Jason Aldean:

See Inside Jason Aldean's Spectacular Florida Beach House

Jason Aldean's beach house in Santa Rosa, Fla., sits right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Aldean paid $4.1 million for the new 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,452-square-foot beach house. The spectacular property affords the singer and his family the opportunity to walk out their back door and down a bridge to their own private beach, and the exterior of the villa features a courtyard with iron gates that includes gas lanterns, a swimming pool and a fountain.

The home's interior includes a downstairs with an open floorplan and oversized windows, chiseled stone floors, a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom and study and a fireplace, with coffered ceilings throughout. The upstairs of the home includes two separate master bedrooms that both overlook the Gulf, as well as two more bedrooms that each have their own attached bathrooms.

The stunning home is also set for whatever weather might blow in from the Gulf. Built in 2005, the house features all-impact windows and doors, as well as Geo-Thermal heating and cooling, cellulose insulation, foam ceiling and floor insulation and more.
Filed Under: Jason Aldean
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top