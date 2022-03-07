Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Win Single of the Year at 2022 ACM Awards

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's hit collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" was named Single of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards.

After sharing an excited hug, the two country stars took the stage together to accept the award on Monday night (March 7).

"Thank you fans for requesting and streaming," Underwood excitedly told the crowd. "And thank you, Jason, so much for asking me to be on this song."

The country-pop power ballad hit the top of the country airplay charts, becoming the 24th No. 1 hit single of Aldean's career, and the 16th for Underwood.

The award for Single of the Year is presented to the artist, along with any producers and/or record labels involved in the project.

In 2022, Aldean and Underwood were competing against Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan's "Buy Dirt," Chris Young and Kane Brown's "Famous Friends," Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like," and Chris Stapleton's "You Should Probably Leave."

The 2022 ACM Awards took place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This year's event marked the first time that the ceremony was aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network.

