Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood will take the stage together at the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards, where they are slated to perform their No. 1 hit duet, "If I Didn't Love You."

The news came in the form of a TV ad and a tweet from the awards show's account on Wednesday night (Nov. 10), the same night Aldean and Underwood performed the song at the 2021 CMA Awards in Nashville.

"You don't want to miss this unforgettable performance showcasing their Southern roots!" the post reads.

Aldean and Underwood released "If I Didn't Love You" in June as the first single from Aldean's upcoming new studio album, Macon, which is set to drop on Friday (Nov. 12). The song reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart on Oct. 30.

Kane Brown is also set to perform his song, "One Mississippi," on the AMAs broadcast.

The nominees in the 2021 American Music Awards were announced on Oct. 28, and include a long list of country favorites.

Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett lead the country nominees in the 2021 American Music Awards with three apiece. Stapleton earned nods for Favorite Male Country Artist, Favorite Country Album for Starting Over and Favorite Country Song for “Starting Over." Barrett is nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist, Favorite Country Album for Goldmine and Favorite Country Song for “The Good Ones."

Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Underwood also received multiple nominations. Morgan Wallen is nominated in the categories of Favorite Country Album for Dangerous: The Double Album and Favorite Male Country Artist, but the country singer will not be allowed to participate in the ceremony due to the ongoing fallout from his being caught on camera using a racist slur in February of 2021.

The winners in the 2021 American Music Awards will be announced during a live broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7PM CT on ABC. Voting for the 2021 American Music Awards is currently open in all categories. Fans can vote via TikTok for the first time by searching for the AMAs in the app. Fans are allowed to vote once in each category per day.