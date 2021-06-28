On Sister Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Jamie Lynn Spears Is Not Here for Our Nonsense

Country singer and actor Jamie Lynn Spears wants you to know she does support her big sister Britney Spears, and she doesn’t need outside validation to prove it.

Taking to Instagram, the younger Spears clapped back hard at those who were critical of her for not outwardly showing support for the pop superstar as she fights to end her conservatorship. At times angry, at times emotional, Jamie Lynn Spears says she’d back her older sister if she wanted to live on Mars or in a rainforest, or re-take her throne as country’s pop queen.

"I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” the 30-year-old says. “This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."

On June 23, Britney Spears testified about her conservatorship for the first time. During a charged 20-minute testimony, the 39-year-old singer compared the last 13 years to sex trafficking, accusing her father and team of controlling her life to the point of not allowing her to remove an IUD to have children, taking away the door to her room, making her undress in front of others and more. Her anger and sadness was palpable, and the response from her supporters on social media was swift and unified.

During Monday's (June 28) video on Instagram Live, Jamie Lynn Spears indicates that she’s been in her sister's ear for years, encouraging her to do certain things, such as find different legal representation. "Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after," she says.

"I’m not my family -- I'm my own person. I'm speaking for myself," the younger Spears adds. "I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel."

Jamie Lynn Spears didn’t mention any of her other family members. Both women share Jamie and Lynne Spears as father and mother. Many of Britney’s accusations are aimed at her father, who she says she believes should be jailed.

Jamie Lynn Spears entered the country music scene in 2013 with a single called "How Could I Want More." It's her only song to crack Billboard's Country Airplay chart, and she supported it with a tour of festivals and supporting-act shows, plus a significant amount of media. In 2016, she released a song called "Sleepover."

Even though she's drawing criticism for remaining quiet in the four or five days since Britney Spears' testimony, she has indeed showed public support for her older sister: She took to Instagram Stories in February after the release of a documentary called Framing Britney Spears, for example.