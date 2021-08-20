James McMurtry’s ‘The Horses and the Hounds’: 5 Powerful Lyrical Moments

James McMurtry has been celebrated by some of the greatest writers alive today, from Stephen King and Jackson Browne to Jason Isbell and John Mellencamp. Those accolades began with his debut LP in 1989, Too Long in the Wasteland, and they've continued throughout his career.

With his 10th studio album out Friday (Aug. 20) — The Horses and the Hounds, his first with New West Records — the songwriter proves he still has countless stories to share and plenty of rock 'n' roll left to make. Though he's not playing as many shows across the country right now, he's still ensuring some type of live music is offered to the world, via YouTube livestreams.

"It’s sort-of a twisted Mr. Rogers shtick, which I kind of like," McMurtry tells The Boot with a faint chuckle. "I think I might have to keep doing it; I can see myself continuing.

"We all need to work on the livestream thing and really make it into an art form," he adds. "I haven’t gotten that far yet. It’s enjoyable and entertaining for some people, but I haven’t really elevated it to 'art' yet. It needs to be done."

Between his livestreams and The Horses and the Hounds, fans have more McMurtry music in their lives than they have in recent memory. And as we've been spinning the new record over and over, we've been mesmerized by the words McMurtry weaves together over 10 tracks.

While one could argue that every single line on a McMurtry album is worth dwelling on, below are five of the most powerful lyrical moments on The Horses and the Hounds: