Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country singer-songwriter hailing from Oklahoma, has died unexpectedly, according to several social media posts.

Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer on Facebook on Sunday (Nov. 27), describing him as "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."

She also revealed that Flint's death came just hours after his wedding, which took place on Saturday (Nov. 26), according to his Facebook page.

"Jake has a million friends and I'm not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers — it's all so surreal," Cline adds. "Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake's precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends."

Flint's new wife, Brenda Wilson, posted video footage from the couple's wedding day, captioning the post simply, "I don't understand."

Born in 1985 in Mounds, Okla., Flint's introduction to playing music came when his father was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) and commissioned some musician friends to teach his son to play guitar. According to the singer's website, those beginnings led Flint to start attending bluegrass festivals, and ultimately inspired him to begin performing. His latest single, "What's Your Name," came out in 2020. Meanwhile, Flint has been a mainstay performer throughout Oklahoma, Texas and beyond, and he had several shows on the books for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

Following his death, many of Flint's friends shared remembrances on social media, as did bars and venues where he was a frequent performer. No official cause of death has yet been given.